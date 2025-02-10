L’Oréal-UNESCO Program Celebrates 15 Years of Empowering Vietnamese Women in Science

On September 9, 2024, the L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science – Vietnam National Program celebrated its 15th anniversary in Hanoi. The event honored 38 outstanding Vietnamese female scientists who have been awarded National Fellowships between 2009 and 2023. These fellowships have supported their research in life sciences and material sciences, contributing significantly to health, food security, and environmental advancements. The program has played a vital role in nurturing scientific talent and fostering innovation within the country.

Distinguished guests at the ceremony included Ms. Lidia Brito, Assistant Director-General of UNESCO; Ms. Pauline Tamesis, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Vietnam; Ms. Le Thi Hong Van, Director of the Department of Cultural Diplomacy and UNESCO Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Mr. Olivier Brochet, Ambassador of France to Vietnam; Mr. Benjamin Rachow, CEO of L’Oréal Vietnam; and Mr. Jonathan W. Baker, UNESCO Representative to Vietnam. Their presence underscored the international recognition of Vietnam's strides toward gender equality in science and the importance of continued support for female scientists.

An exhibition titled “15 years of FWIS Vietnam National Program: Closing the Gender Gap in Science in Vietnam” showcased the inspiring journeys of the National Fellows and highlighted the partnership between UNESCO Hanoi and L’Oréal Vietnam in promoting gender equality in science. The exhibition featured detailed profiles of the fellows, their groundbreaking research projects, and the tangible impacts their work has had on various scientific fields. The event also provided a platform for awardees to share their stories, serving as role models for aspiring female researchers and emphasizing the importance of diversity in scientific inquiry.

Reflecting on the program's impact, Jonathan W. Baker, UNESCO Representative to Vietnam, stated, “Today’s event celebrates the incredible achievements of 38 women scientists here in Vietnam, who have had an impact beyond the country’s borders. The partnership between UNESCO and L’Oréal shows how the United Nations and the private sector can have a real impact on the world we live in. Together, along with these remarkable women, we are closing the gender gap in science in Vietnam.” Baker emphasized that the program not only provides financial support but also fosters a robust network of female scientists, encouraging collaboration and mentorship opportunities across borders.

Benjamin Rachow, CEO of L’Oréal Vietnam, added, “L’Oréal Vietnam’s commitment to the cause of women in science runs deep, which is reflected by our partnership with UNESCO Vietnam and the leading scientists in our Science Jury Board. Today, our company continues its proud heritage of advancing scientific knowledge in our industry with a scientific workforce in Vietnam. We are thrilled to recognize the 38 remarkable L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science Fellows and showcase their work across a wide range of fields in the past 15 years. Their work is not only critical to solving our biggest societal challenges today, but also inspiring the next generation of women in STEM.” Rachow also highlighted the evolving landscape of science in Vietnam and the increasing opportunities for women to lead in areas like biotechnology, environmental science, and engineering.

Since its inception in Vietnam in 2009, the FWIS National Program has honored 38 young talented Vietnamese female scientists, including three who received the International Rising Talent award in 2015, 2018, and 2022. These awards have provided international visibility and opened doors for collaborative projects with leading global research institutions. This initiative has empowered these scientists to pursue their passion for science and advance their careers, contributing to closing the gender gap in the scientific community. Additionally, the program has led to significant scientific breakthroughs in fields such as renewable energy, medical research, and agricultural innovation.

The 15th-anniversary celebration not only recognized the achievements of these female scientists but also aimed to inspire the younger generation to engage in scientific research, addressing emerging global challenges. Workshops and panel discussions during the event provided valuable insights into navigating scientific careers, balancing work and personal life, and overcoming gender-specific challenges in traditionally male-dominated fields.