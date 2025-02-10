India Inaugurates EFTA Desk to Strengthen Economic Ties with Europe
India has inaugurated a dedicated desk to bolster economic relations with EFTA countries, represented by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal. The EFTA-India Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement aims to unlock investment opportunities, fostering mutual economic growth and collaboration between nations.
India has taken a significant step towards strengthening its economic relations with the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) countries by launching a dedicated desk. Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, represented India at the launch event held at Bharat Mandapam.
The EFTA desk is a strategic initiative designed to facilitate companies from nations like Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland in navigating the trade opportunities unleashed by the EFTA-India Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA), signed on March 10, 2024. Serving as a primary point of contact, the desk will support EFTA businesses eager to expand into the Indian market, addressing investor concerns and providing guidance on market expansions, as highlighted in an EFTA statement.
As EFTA businesses begin positioning themselves for the trade conditions fostered by the TEPA, Piyush Goyal described the launch as a 'defining moment' for India and the EFTA countries. With aspirations to invest USD 100 billion and generate one million jobs in India over the next 15-20 years, the platform was welcomed by various EFTA leaders, underscoring the potential for an enhanced bilateral trade landscape.
