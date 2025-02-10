India's Manufacturing Surge: Resilient Growth Amid Challenges
India's manufacturing sector continues to grow, with 83% of firms reporting stable or increased production. Investment and export prospects remain strong. However, rising production costs and workforce challenges persist, necessitating skill development initiatives.
India's manufacturing sector is demonstrating formidable growth, with a significant 83 percent of manufacturers reporting sustained or increased production levels. This marks the sector's second-highest performance index in recent years, as highlighted by a Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) survey for Q3 FY 2024-25.
The current momentum reflects an improvement from the previous year's 73 percent, underscoring robust industrial activity. Investment sentiment remains optimistic, with 42 percent of manufacturers planning capacity expansions in the coming six months.
Despite strong domestic demand predictions, concerns over potential demand slowdowns linger. While exports drive growth with over 70 percent predicting higher volumes, production costs are rising due to increased raw material prices and rupee depreciation. Workforce and labor skill challenges also persist, requiring strategic solutions.
With inputs from agencies.
