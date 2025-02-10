Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Comeback: Impact on Global Steel Trade

Moody's warns Indian steel producers will face export challenges after the US reimposes 25% tariffs on steel and aluminium imports. The move could spark new trade disputes as countries like India respond. Steel prices in the US could rise, benefiting domestic producers but escalating global trade tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 14:57 IST
Trump's Tariff Comeback: Impact on Global Steel Trade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The U.S. decision to resurrect steel tariffs, as declared by President Donald Trump, poses a formidable challenge for Indian steelmakers, Moody's Ratings warned on Monday. These tariffs, initially set across the board at 25% for steel and 10% for aluminum, aim to protect American producers by encouraging domestic sales.

For India, already dealing with a deluge of steel imports impacting local prices over the past year, this latest trade move threatens to further strain export markets and profit margins. According to Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), the U.S. has retained its import levels, estimated at USD 33 billion in 2024, largely from Canada, Brazil, and Mexico.

Experts speculate that Trump's reimplementation of tariffs could introduce economic friction and reciprocal measures, highlighting the precedent set in 2018. While U.S. producers might find a temporary domestic advantage, the broader implications could ignite renewed trade disputes, potentially leading to prolonged global economic disturbances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

 India
2
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025