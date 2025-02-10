Trump's Tariff Comeback: Impact on Global Steel Trade

The U.S. decision to resurrect steel tariffs, as declared by President Donald Trump, poses a formidable challenge for Indian steelmakers, Moody's Ratings warned on Monday. These tariffs, initially set across the board at 25% for steel and 10% for aluminum, aim to protect American producers by encouraging domestic sales.

For India, already dealing with a deluge of steel imports impacting local prices over the past year, this latest trade move threatens to further strain export markets and profit margins. According to Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), the U.S. has retained its import levels, estimated at USD 33 billion in 2024, largely from Canada, Brazil, and Mexico.

Experts speculate that Trump's reimplementation of tariffs could introduce economic friction and reciprocal measures, highlighting the precedent set in 2018. While U.S. producers might find a temporary domestic advantage, the broader implications could ignite renewed trade disputes, potentially leading to prolonged global economic disturbances.

(With inputs from agencies.)