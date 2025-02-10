Left Menu

US Tariffs on Steel: A Minimal Impact on India's Strong Domestic Market

The US announced tariffs on steel imports are unlikely to affect India significantly due to its robust domestic market and minimal exports to the US. Steel Secretary Sandeep Poundrik emphasized the industry's expanding domestic consumption. However, global trade barriers pose challenges for future exports.

Updated: 10-02-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 15:39 IST
In response to the United States' announcement regarding steel import tariffs, India's steel industry remains resilient. Steel Secretary Sandeep Poundrik disclosed that the domestic market's robustness will buffer any significant impact from reduced exports.

President Donald Trump confirmed a forthcoming 25% tariff imposition on global steel and aluminium imports. This move follows a historical precedent, as similar actions in 2018 prompted India to retaliate with tariff hikes on US products.

At a recent conclave, Poundrik highlighted India's growing internal steel consumption, which is projected to demand more production in coming years. Despite international restrictions affecting exports, the nation's robust domestic steel market offers some insulation against global trade tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

