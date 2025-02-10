Baldota Group's Rs 54,000 Crore Steel Investment to Transform Karnataka

The Karnataka government's prospects for industrial growth received a significant boost just ahead of the Global Investors Meet. The Baldota Group, a stalwart in the mining sector, announced its ambitious plan to invest Rs 54,000 crore in setting up an integrated steel plant.

This colossal project, to be established under Baldota Steel and Power Limited, aims for a production capacity of 10.50 million tonnes annually. Joint Managing Director, Rahul Kumar N Baldota, emphasized the project's potential to significantly boost steel production in Karnataka while generating large-scale employment.

Slated to be sealed with a Memorandum of Agreement during the Global Investors Meet, the initiative underscores Baldota Group's longstanding commitment to industrial innovation and community welfare, as evidenced by its extensive CSR activities in Karnataka.

