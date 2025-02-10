UDAN Scheme Soars Despite Route Challenges

The Indian government's ambitious UDAN scheme, launched in 2016 to improve regional air connectivity, has seen mixed results, with only 323 out of 619 planned routes currently in operation.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol attributed these challenges to factors like COVID-19 disruptions, global engine issues leading to aircraft groundings, airline shutdowns, and lower passenger demand. These issues have impacted service continuity and the number of flights being operated.

Efforts to address these challenges include rebidding and reassignment of discontinued routes, while airlines employ a range of aircraft from Tecnam to Cessna to navigate through this period and sustain operational routes.

