UDAN Scheme Soars Despite Route Challenges
The UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) scheme was launched in 2016 to enhance regional air connectivity across India. Out of 619 operational routes, 323 are currently active, facing challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic, aircraft grounding, and low passenger demand. Efforts focus on rebidding and resuming plans for discontinued routes.
- Country:
- India
The Indian government's ambitious UDAN scheme, launched in 2016 to improve regional air connectivity, has seen mixed results, with only 323 out of 619 planned routes currently in operation.
Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol attributed these challenges to factors like COVID-19 disruptions, global engine issues leading to aircraft groundings, airline shutdowns, and lower passenger demand. These issues have impacted service continuity and the number of flights being operated.
Efforts to address these challenges include rebidding and reassignment of discontinued routes, while airlines employ a range of aircraft from Tecnam to Cessna to navigate through this period and sustain operational routes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
