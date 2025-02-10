Left Menu

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's reported a larger than anticipated drop in U.S. comparable sales due to an E.coli outbreak and consumer spending concerns. The company increased limited-time offers to boost spending, but pressure on franchise margins is a concern. International sales presented mixed results, with growth in some regions.

Updated: 10-02-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 17:37 IST
McDonald's has reported a significant drop in U.S. comparable sales for the fourth quarter, attributing the decline to a brief E.coli outbreak and cautious consumer spending patterns.

The outbreak, which began in October, led to the temporary suspension of Quarter Pounder sales in a fifth of its U.S. outlets and harmed sales.

While McDonald's implemented promotions to attract customers, analysts warn that the reliance on discounts might impact profitability. The company did, however, see a rise in international comparable sales, driven by markets such as Japan and the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

