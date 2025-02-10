McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's has reported a significant drop in U.S. comparable sales for the fourth quarter, attributing the decline to a brief E.coli outbreak and cautious consumer spending patterns.

The outbreak, which began in October, led to the temporary suspension of Quarter Pounder sales in a fifth of its U.S. outlets and harmed sales.

While McDonald's implemented promotions to attract customers, analysts warn that the reliance on discounts might impact profitability. The company did, however, see a rise in international comparable sales, driven by markets such as Japan and the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)