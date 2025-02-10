Left Menu

NALCO's Profit Soars Amid Increased Income

State-owned National Aluminium Company Ltd (NALCO) reported a significant three-fold increase in net profit, reaching Rs 1,566.32 crore for the December 2024 quarter. The profit surge is attributed to higher income, a 40% rise to Rs 4,761.31 crore. NALCO also approved a dividend on shares.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 20:22 IST
NALCO's Profit Soars Amid Increased Income
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable financial turnaround, state-owned National Aluminium Company Ltd (NALCO) reported an over three-fold increase in its consolidated net profit for the December 2024 quarter, amounting to Rs 1,566.32 crore. This profit surge is largely attributed to a substantial rise in the company's total income, which soared by 40% to Rs 4,761.31 crore compared to the previous year.

The company's quarterly financial performance was accompanied by a strategic reduction in expenses, which dropped to Rs 2,639.41 crore from Rs 2,729.66 crore a year earlier. This careful expense management further bolstered the company's earnings.

In a show of confidence, NALCO's board has declared a second interim dividend of Rs 4 per share, equating to 80% on the face value of Rs 5 each, based on its paid-up equity share capital of Rs 918.32 crore for the financial year 2024-25. February 14, 2025, has been set as the record date for this dividend payment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025