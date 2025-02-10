NALCO's Profit Soars Amid Increased Income

In a remarkable financial turnaround, state-owned National Aluminium Company Ltd (NALCO) reported an over three-fold increase in its consolidated net profit for the December 2024 quarter, amounting to Rs 1,566.32 crore. This profit surge is largely attributed to a substantial rise in the company's total income, which soared by 40% to Rs 4,761.31 crore compared to the previous year.

The company's quarterly financial performance was accompanied by a strategic reduction in expenses, which dropped to Rs 2,639.41 crore from Rs 2,729.66 crore a year earlier. This careful expense management further bolstered the company's earnings.

In a show of confidence, NALCO's board has declared a second interim dividend of Rs 4 per share, equating to 80% on the face value of Rs 5 each, based on its paid-up equity share capital of Rs 918.32 crore for the financial year 2024-25. February 14, 2025, has been set as the record date for this dividend payment.

(With inputs from agencies.)