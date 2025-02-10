Left Menu

Market Chaos: U.S. Dollar Surges Amid New Tariff Announcements

The U.S. dollar rose as President Trump announced a new 25% tariff on steel and aluminium imports. The move affected global currencies, notably weakening Canada's dollar. Economic policies are drawing widespread attention, especially with upcoming U.S. inflation data and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's Congressional testimony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 20:39 IST
Market Chaos: U.S. Dollar Surges Amid New Tariff Announcements
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar gained strength on Monday following President Donald Trump's announcement of a 25% tariff imposition on all steel and aluminium imports. This decision particularly impacted the Canadian dollar, which fell sharply due to Canada's significant export relations with the U.S.

The global ripple effect saw the yen dipping amid concerns that Japan might face similar tariffs. In response, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba expressed hope that Japan could sidestep the increased tariffs, citing the country's vast investment and job creation in the U.S.

The dollar index showed positive movement across various currencies, while attention turned to key U.S. economic indicators due this week, including consumer price inflation data and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony before Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
2
Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

 India
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025