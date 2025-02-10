Market Chaos: U.S. Dollar Surges Amid New Tariff Announcements

The U.S. dollar gained strength on Monday following President Donald Trump's announcement of a 25% tariff imposition on all steel and aluminium imports. This decision particularly impacted the Canadian dollar, which fell sharply due to Canada's significant export relations with the U.S.

The global ripple effect saw the yen dipping amid concerns that Japan might face similar tariffs. In response, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba expressed hope that Japan could sidestep the increased tariffs, citing the country's vast investment and job creation in the U.S.

The dollar index showed positive movement across various currencies, while attention turned to key U.S. economic indicators due this week, including consumer price inflation data and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony before Congress.

