Market Chaos: U.S. Dollar Surges Amid New Tariff Announcements
The U.S. dollar rose as President Trump announced a new 25% tariff on steel and aluminium imports. The move affected global currencies, notably weakening Canada's dollar. Economic policies are drawing widespread attention, especially with upcoming U.S. inflation data and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's Congressional testimony.
The U.S. dollar gained strength on Monday following President Donald Trump's announcement of a 25% tariff imposition on all steel and aluminium imports. This decision particularly impacted the Canadian dollar, which fell sharply due to Canada's significant export relations with the U.S.
The global ripple effect saw the yen dipping amid concerns that Japan might face similar tariffs. In response, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba expressed hope that Japan could sidestep the increased tariffs, citing the country's vast investment and job creation in the U.S.
The dollar index showed positive movement across various currencies, while attention turned to key U.S. economic indicators due this week, including consumer price inflation data and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony before Congress.
