Left Menu

Guatemala Bus Tragedy on Puente Belice

A tragic bus accident occurred in Guatemala City, where a vehicle plunged off Puente Belice, resulting in at least 51 fatalities. Survivors were trapped in the incident which led authorities to deploy emergency response teams and declare national mourning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 21:13 IST
Guatemala Bus Tragedy on Puente Belice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A devastating bus accident unfolded on Monday in Guatemala City as a bus veered off a highway bridge into a polluted ravine, claiming at least 51 lives, according to the city's fire department spokesperson.

The bus, heavily packed with passengers, was traveling from San Agustin Acasaguastlan into the capital when it plummeted approximately 20 meters from Puente Belice into a creek. Carlos Hernandez, the fire department spokesman, reported that 36 men and 15 women were among the deceased.

In response to the tragic event, President Bernardo Arevalo declared three days of national mourning. The country's army and disaster agency have been mobilized to aid in the aftermath operations. Arevalo expressed his deep condolences to the victims' families through social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
2
Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

 India
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025