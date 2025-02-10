Guatemala Bus Tragedy on Puente Belice
A tragic bus accident occurred in Guatemala City, where a vehicle plunged off Puente Belice, resulting in at least 51 fatalities. Survivors were trapped in the incident which led authorities to deploy emergency response teams and declare national mourning.
A devastating bus accident unfolded on Monday in Guatemala City as a bus veered off a highway bridge into a polluted ravine, claiming at least 51 lives, according to the city's fire department spokesperson.
The bus, heavily packed with passengers, was traveling from San Agustin Acasaguastlan into the capital when it plummeted approximately 20 meters from Puente Belice into a creek. Carlos Hernandez, the fire department spokesman, reported that 36 men and 15 women were among the deceased.
In response to the tragic event, President Bernardo Arevalo declared three days of national mourning. The country's army and disaster agency have been mobilized to aid in the aftermath operations. Arevalo expressed his deep condolences to the victims' families through social media.
(With inputs from agencies.)
