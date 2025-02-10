Left Menu

Tragic Bus Accident Claims Lives in Guatemala

A bus crash on a bridge near Guatemala's capital resulted in the death of at least 40 individuals, with 15 others injured. The incident occurred after a multi-vehicle collision sent the bus over the edge. President Bernardo Arévalo expressed his condolences and declared a day of mourning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guatemalacity | Updated: 10-02-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 21:35 IST
At least 40 people lost their lives when a bus careened off a bridge on the outskirts of Guatemala's capital early Monday.

According to firefighting spokesman Edwin Villagran, a multi-vehicle accident pushed the bus off the bridge before dawn, causing a tragic plunge. The crash left another 15 individuals seriously injured.

The bus, originating from Progreso, northeast of the capital, had children among the victims. Volunteer firefighting spokesman Óscar Sánchez confirmed the presence of minors among the deceased. In response to the calamity, President Bernardo Arévalo has extended his condolences and declared a national day of mourning.

