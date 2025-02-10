Tragic Bus Accident Claims Lives in Guatemala

At least 40 people lost their lives when a bus careened off a bridge on the outskirts of Guatemala's capital early Monday.

According to firefighting spokesman Edwin Villagran, a multi-vehicle accident pushed the bus off the bridge before dawn, causing a tragic plunge. The crash left another 15 individuals seriously injured.

The bus, originating from Progreso, northeast of the capital, had children among the victims. Volunteer firefighting spokesman Óscar Sánchez confirmed the presence of minors among the deceased. In response to the calamity, President Bernardo Arévalo has extended his condolences and declared a national day of mourning.

