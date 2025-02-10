Left Menu

Leadership Transition at Syngene International: Peter Bains Returns as CEO

Jonathan Hunt has resigned as Syngene International's MD & CEO, succeeded by Peter Bains who was the company's former CEO. Bains brings extensive experience in biotech and pharmaceuticals, having led Syngene previously. The company acknowledges Hunt's contributions and anticipates seamless transition under Bains' leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 22:11 IST
Syngene International announced a significant leadership change on Monday, with Jonathan Hunt stepping down as Managing Director and CEO. Hunt, who had been in the role since April 2016, has decided to pursue other opportunities beyond the company.

The Board has appointed Peter Bains as the new CEO Designate, effective February 10. Bains is no stranger to Syngene, having served as its CEO from June 2010 to March 2016. His extensive experience within the biotech and pharmaceutical sectors and prior leadership at Syngene are cited as key reasons for his appointment.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Non-Executive Chairperson of Syngene, expressed gratitude for Hunt's significant contributions, which included business growth and value enhancement. As the company welcomes back Bains, it anticipates a smooth transition to continue its development and success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

