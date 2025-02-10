Left Menu

Bengal's Visionary Path: Governor Praises Mamata Banerjee's Leadership

Governor CV Ananda Bose praised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her dynamic leadership in West Bengal, highlighting the state's economic growth and successful initiatives like the Bengal Global Business Summit. Despite financial challenges, significant progress in various sectors, including women's empowerment, was recognized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-02-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 22:59 IST
Bengal's Visionary Path: Governor Praises Mamata Banerjee's Leadership
Governor
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose commended Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as a 'visionary, enterprising and dynamic leader,' accentuating the state's considerable achievements over the year.

Addressing the state assembly's budget session, Bose lauded the Bengal Global Business Summit's success, predicting it would invigorate economic activity and generate employment for the youth.

Bose also highlighted West Bengal's peaceful environment, emphasizing economic growth in the past 13 years under Banerjee's governance, particularly in micro, small and medium enterprises, and women empowerment initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
2
Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

 India
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025