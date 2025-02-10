Bengal's Visionary Path: Governor Praises Mamata Banerjee's Leadership
Governor CV Ananda Bose praised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her dynamic leadership in West Bengal, highlighting the state's economic growth and successful initiatives like the Bengal Global Business Summit. Despite financial challenges, significant progress in various sectors, including women's empowerment, was recognized.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-02-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 22:59 IST
- Country:
- India
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose commended Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as a 'visionary, enterprising and dynamic leader,' accentuating the state's considerable achievements over the year.
Addressing the state assembly's budget session, Bose lauded the Bengal Global Business Summit's success, predicting it would invigorate economic activity and generate employment for the youth.
Bose also highlighted West Bengal's peaceful environment, emphasizing economic growth in the past 13 years under Banerjee's governance, particularly in micro, small and medium enterprises, and women empowerment initiatives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Karnataka's Commitment to Cooperative Federalism and Economic Growth
India's Path to Economic Growth: Leveraging Skills and Infrastructure
Madhya Pradesh Eyes Japanese Collaboration for Economic Growth
Pakistan's Aggressive Rate-Cutting Strategy to Stimulate Economic Growth
Starmer and Reeves Propel Economic Growth Agenda with Business Leaders