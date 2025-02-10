Bengal's Visionary Path: Governor Praises Mamata Banerjee's Leadership

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose commended Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as a 'visionary, enterprising and dynamic leader,' accentuating the state's considerable achievements over the year.

Addressing the state assembly's budget session, Bose lauded the Bengal Global Business Summit's success, predicting it would invigorate economic activity and generate employment for the youth.

Bose also highlighted West Bengal's peaceful environment, emphasizing economic growth in the past 13 years under Banerjee's governance, particularly in micro, small and medium enterprises, and women empowerment initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)