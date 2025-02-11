Left Menu

Todd McClay Hosts Lamb Barbecue at Parliament, Celebrates Growth in Red Meat Sector

Agriculture remains the backbone of New Zealand’s economy, with sheep and beef farmers contributing over $10 billion in exports last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 11-02-2025 11:07 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 11:07 IST
“As we celebrate National Lamb Day, Parliament honours the legacy of early sector pioneers and acknowledges the hard work and resilience of our farmers, processors, and exporters,” said Minister McClay. Image Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Minister of Agriculture Todd McClay hosted a festive lamb barbecue at Parliament today, marking National Lamb Day with farmers, industry representatives, Members of Parliament, and media in attendance. The event celebrated New Zealand’s rich agricultural heritage and the resilience of the country’s farmers and exporters.

“As we celebrate National Lamb Day, Parliament honours the legacy of early sector pioneers and acknowledges the hard work and resilience of our farmers, processors, and exporters,” said Minister McClay. “Your dedication ensures that New Zealand's red meat sector remains world-leading and ready to grow.”

Agriculture remains the backbone of New Zealand’s economy, with sheep and beef farmers contributing over $10 billion in exports last year. This figure equates to approximately $3,300 in income for every Kiwi household. The sector also supports 76,000 jobs across the country and is a leader in sustainable farming practices.

“The agricultural sector isn’t just crucial to our goal of doubling exports by value within the next ten years,” McClay continued, “it’s also vital in maintaining New Zealand’s reputation for sustainable and high-quality food production.”

The Government’s agricultural team, comprising Agriculture Minister Todd McClay, Biosecurity Minister Andrew Hoggard, Rural Communities Minister Mark Patterson, and Associate Minister of Agriculture Nicola Grigg, emphasized their commitment to reducing costs for farmers and ensuring more value reaches the farm gate.

Positive Outlook for Farmers

Despite facing significant weather events and fluctuating commodity prices in recent years, farmer confidence is on the rise. Minister McClay highlighted several positive indicators signaling growth in the sector:

  • A steady increase in sheepmeat prices, with December lamb prices exceeding the five-year average,
  • Record-high cattle prices,
  • Growing demand from key red meat markets, including Asia and the Middle East.

“These are real signs of green shoots ahead,” McClay said. “Looking forward, we are focused on tapping into new growth opportunities, particularly in the Middle East. Recent trade agreements with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) will eliminate 99 percent of all tariffs over time, opening the door for even greater export potential.”

Commitment to Sustainable Growth

Minister McClay praised Kiwi farmers for their innovation and commitment to sustainability. “Kiwi farmers are the best in the world, and we are dedicated to supporting a future where New Zealand lamb continues to be celebrated and enjoyed on tables worldwide,” he said.

The National Lamb Day celebration underscores the importance of the red meat sector to New Zealand’s economy and culture, as well as the Government’s commitment to ensuring its continued growth and success. 

