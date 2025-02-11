Left Menu

Tragic Collision on Agar-Ujjain Road: Two Lives Lost

A car-truck collision in Madhya Pradesh's Agar Malwa district resulted in two fatalities and two injuries. The victims were en route to Indore for medical treatment when the accident occurred on the Agar-Ujjain Road. The truck driver fled, and police are searching for him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agarmalwa | Updated: 11-02-2025 11:43 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 11:43 IST
Tragic Collision on Agar-Ujjain Road: Two Lives Lost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A car-truck collision resulted in two deaths and injured two others in Madhya Pradesh's Agar Malwa district early Tuesday morning, according to police reports.

The accident happened around 4 AM on the Agar-Ujjain Road as the car occupants were traveling to Indore for a medical appointment, stated Kotwali police station in-charge Anil Malviya.

Authorities have launched a search for the truck driver who fled the scene, while the injured were transferred from Agar Malwa district hospital to Ujjain for further medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025