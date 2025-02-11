Tragic Collision on Agar-Ujjain Road: Two Lives Lost
A car-truck collision in Madhya Pradesh's Agar Malwa district resulted in two fatalities and two injuries. The victims were en route to Indore for medical treatment when the accident occurred on the Agar-Ujjain Road. The truck driver fled, and police are searching for him.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Agarmalwa | Updated: 11-02-2025 11:43 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 11:43 IST
- Country:
- India
A car-truck collision resulted in two deaths and injured two others in Madhya Pradesh's Agar Malwa district early Tuesday morning, according to police reports.
The accident happened around 4 AM on the Agar-Ujjain Road as the car occupants were traveling to Indore for a medical appointment, stated Kotwali police station in-charge Anil Malviya.
Authorities have launched a search for the truck driver who fled the scene, while the injured were transferred from Agar Malwa district hospital to Ujjain for further medical care.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Controversial Godman Asaram Granted Bail for Medical Treatment
Heritage vs. Progress: Controversy Over Indore's Metro Line
Auto-Rickshaw Driver Arrested for Murder of Inspector in Indore
IndiGo Unveils New Direct Flights Between Indore and Bhubaneswar
Indore Man Arrested for Attacking Woman After Refusal