Tragic Collision on Agar-Ujjain Road: Two Lives Lost

A car-truck collision resulted in two deaths and injured two others in Madhya Pradesh's Agar Malwa district early Tuesday morning, according to police reports.

The accident happened around 4 AM on the Agar-Ujjain Road as the car occupants were traveling to Indore for a medical appointment, stated Kotwali police station in-charge Anil Malviya.

Authorities have launched a search for the truck driver who fled the scene, while the injured were transferred from Agar Malwa district hospital to Ujjain for further medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)