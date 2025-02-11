Spright Agro Triumphs with Stunning Q3 Financial Surge
Spright Agro Limited reported remarkable growth in its Q3 2024-25 financial results, with revenue soaring by 142.56% to Rs. 5,499.27 lakh and net profit increasing by 28.9% to Rs. 708.88 lakh. The company's strategic expansion and financial initiatives have significantly boosted its performance and market reach.
Spright Agro Limited, listed on the BSE as 531205, has announced a stellar performance for the third quarter of the financial year 2024-25, demonstrating substantial gains in both revenue and profitability. For the quarter ending December 2024, the agriculture sector leader recorded a revenue of Rs. 5,499.27 lakh, marking an impressive 142.56% rise compared to the previous year's figures for the same quarter. Additionally, net profit surged by 28.9% to Rs. 708.88 lakh.
In the nine-month period ending December 2024, Spright Agro's total revenue climbed to Rs. 16,204.60 lakh from Rs. 2,870.78 lakh, signaling a staggering 464.4% growth. These figures highlight a significant leap from the Rs. 7,258.90 lakh recorded for the entire preceding financial year. Net profit for the nine-month span also showed a remarkable increase, reaching Rs. 2,029.74 lakh, a 247% boost from the prior year's corresponding period.
The company's strategic financial maneuvers included raising Rs. 44.87 crore through a Rights Issue mid-2024 to fund expansion plans and fulfill working capital needs. Furthermore, Spright Agro bolstered shareholder value by issuing bonus shares twice in 2024, once in March and again in November, at a 1:1 ratio. As it seeks to expand its global presence, Spright Agro is focused on fostering strategic partnerships and creating robust distribution networks to enhance its delivery of high-quality agricultural products. These efforts are poised to drive economic development, bolster food security, and promote sustainability globally.
