Tragic Road Accidents Claim Five Lives in Odisha

In a tragic turn of events, five individuals lost their lives in two different road accidents in Odisha on Tuesday. Police reports indicate that three youths were killed in Bhubaneswar when a speeding car collided with their motorcycle on the Puri bypass road at dawn.

The collision was severe, killing the three young men instantly. Early investigations reveal that the motorcycle was traveling in the wrong direction, while the car was heading towards Puri. The car's owner has been detained as CCTV footage from the area is under scrutiny by authorities.

In a separate accident in Mayurbhanj district, two persons were killed near Manchabandha when their vehicle was struck by an SUV. The victims were traveling from Betanati to Baripada town. These incidents underscore the growing concern over road safety across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)