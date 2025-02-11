Left Menu

Bhumika Group Welcomes Vikas Verma as New Sales President

Bhumika Group, a prominent real estate developer, has announced Vikas Verma as its new President of Sales and CRM. With 27 years of industry experience, Verma will oversee sales operations, strategic growth, and profitability, steering the company towards its ambitious vision for expanding its presence across India.

Bhumika Group, a leading name in real estate development, has appointed Mr. Vikas Verma as President of Sales and CRM, effective immediately.

With a vast experience of 27 years in the real estate sector, Verma has been associated with top developers like M3M India, DLF, and Sahara India, among others.

Verma's new role will involve overseeing sales operations and driving strategic growth, aligning with Bhumika Group's expansion goals.

