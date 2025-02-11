Tragic Collision: Army Jawan and Family Among Five Killed
A devastating head-on collision on the Bahraich-Lucknow highway claimed five lives, including an Army jawan. The accident occurred as the jawan, Abrar Ahmed, traveled with his family. His wife survived but was critically injured. Authorities are seeking the truck driver who escaped the scene.
- Country:
- India
A devastating collision on the Bahraich-Lucknow highway resulted in the deaths of five individuals, including an Army jawan, when a car collided head-on with a truck on Tuesday.
Additional Superintendent of Police (City), Ramanand Prasad Kushwaha, reported that the accident occurred at 7:30 AM. Abrar Ahmed, the jawan, was en route to Lucknow with his family for his infant daughter's medical treatment.
Abrar, his parents, 18-day-old daughter, and the car driver did not survive the crash. His wife Rukaiya, however, sustained severe injuries and is receiving treatment at a district hospital. The truck driver fled, abandoning the vehicle, and police are actively pursuing his capture.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mysterious Death in Srinagar: Unveiling the Tragedy
Elusive Kerala Tiger's Mysterious Death Raises Concerns
‘Hold fast to our common humanity’: UN marks 80 years since death camps were liberated
CBI Court Convicts Top Policemen in Custodial Death Case
Top Himachal Pradesh Police Officers Sentenced to Life in High-Profile Custodial Death Case