Tragic Collision: Army Jawan and Family Among Five Killed

A devastating collision on the Bahraich-Lucknow highway resulted in the deaths of five individuals, including an Army jawan, when a car collided head-on with a truck on Tuesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City), Ramanand Prasad Kushwaha, reported that the accident occurred at 7:30 AM. Abrar Ahmed, the jawan, was en route to Lucknow with his family for his infant daughter's medical treatment.

Abrar, his parents, 18-day-old daughter, and the car driver did not survive the crash. His wife Rukaiya, however, sustained severe injuries and is receiving treatment at a district hospital. The truck driver fled, abandoning the vehicle, and police are actively pursuing his capture.

(With inputs from agencies.)