Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Army Jawan and Family Among Five Killed

A devastating head-on collision on the Bahraich-Lucknow highway claimed five lives, including an Army jawan. The accident occurred as the jawan, Abrar Ahmed, traveled with his family. His wife survived but was critically injured. Authorities are seeking the truck driver who escaped the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 11-02-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 12:54 IST
Tragic Collision: Army Jawan and Family Among Five Killed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating collision on the Bahraich-Lucknow highway resulted in the deaths of five individuals, including an Army jawan, when a car collided head-on with a truck on Tuesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City), Ramanand Prasad Kushwaha, reported that the accident occurred at 7:30 AM. Abrar Ahmed, the jawan, was en route to Lucknow with his family for his infant daughter's medical treatment.

Abrar, his parents, 18-day-old daughter, and the car driver did not survive the crash. His wife Rukaiya, however, sustained severe injuries and is receiving treatment at a district hospital. The truck driver fled, abandoning the vehicle, and police are actively pursuing his capture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Cost of Informality: How It Shapes Business Growth

Shaping the Future: How Economic Transformation Can Drive Inclusive Growth

Africa’s Growth in Flux: Challenges, Resilience & Future Prospects

Unveiling Multidimensional Poverty in the EU: A Deeper Look Beyond Income

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025