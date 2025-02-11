Left Menu

OYO's $10 Million Digital Boost: G6 Hospitality's American Venture

OYO plans to invest $10 million to enhance the digital platforms of G6 Hospitality in the US. After acquiring Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands for $525 million, OYO is set to expand with over 150 hotels by 2025, focusing on key states including Texas and California.

In a significant move, travel tech giant OYO announced an investment of $10 million to bolster the digital presence of G6 Hospitality's US operations, covering both its website and mobile app.

Following its recent acquisition of Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands from Blackstone Real Estate for $525 million in cash, OYO aims to expand rapidly across the United States. The company targets the introduction of over 150 new hotels by 2025, focusing on strengthening its footprint in major markets such as Texas, California, Georgia, and Arizona.

As part of its strategy, OYO plans to enhance the Motel 6 website and the My6 app by increasing app installs fourfold before the summer season. This will be achieved through sophisticated digital marketing strategies, partnering with tech giants like Google and Microsoft to specifically target high-intent customers.

