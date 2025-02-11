Miraculous Recovery: Kauvery Hospital Triumphs in Critical Pediatric Dengue Case

In a remarkable medical achievement, Kauvery Hospital in Salem, Tamil Nadu, has successfully treated an 11-year-old girl suffering from multiple organ failure due to severe dengue fever.

Admitted in critical condition after initial treatment elsewhere, the child faced dire odds with her liver, kidneys, heart, lungs, and blood system collapsing. Despite her heart stopping twice, doctors managed to revive her, stabilizing major organs in the first week. Intensive care continued for three weeks to support her heart and lungs.

Post-treatment, she underwent further recovery with medication and physiotherapy. Astoundingly, she has returned to school, with no lasting organ damage. Dr. Mohammad Fazil, overseeing the case, praised the collaborative efforts of his team in achieving this rare and inspiring outcome. Kauvery Hospital's dedicated staff have been credited with reaffirming the facility's status as a leader in healthcare.

