GST Rates Drop: A Boost for Indian Consumers

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a notable reduction in GST rates, now averaging 11.3% compared to the previous 15.8% in the older tax regime. This signifies a decrease in rates on numerous items and reflects cooperative federalism through the GST Council's decisive role in determining these changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 15:10 IST
FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha (Photo/ Sansad TV) . Image Credit: ANI
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman revealed to the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) has brought down indirect taxation significantly since it came into effect. Previously at an average of 15.8% under the older regime, the GST now stands at 11.3%, marking a considerable reduction.

In response to Trinamool Congress MP Nadimul Haque's query, minister Sitharaman emphasized the decline in GST rates over time. She explained that the tax on everyday items has lessened, contributing to consumer relief, from an initial 15.8% potentially down to 11.3%, highlighting the GST Council's role in this rate reduction.

Furthermore, Sitharaman reassured that no item has seen a GST hike; in contrast, many have seen a decrease. In parallel, Minister Pankaj Choudhary underlined the GST Council as a model of cooperative federalism, with its decisions driven by state finance ministers. A Group of Ministers was formed post the 45th GST Council meeting to streamline the tax structure.

Sitharaman clarified that GST rates are not unilaterally set by the Indian government but are determined through Council consensus, involving finance ministers from all states. States are encouraged to propose rate amendments via the Council, ensuring a balanced taxation system through regular reviews and meetings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

