India Boosts Global Trade Ties: A New Export Strategy Focus

The Indian government has pinpointed 20 countries and designated key sectors to enhance export activities, as announced in Parliament. Strategic meetings with Indian Missions aim to dismantle trade barriers and promote collaboration. Over 150,000 startups have been recognized, though several have closed.

The Indian government has identified 20 countries, including Australia, Brazil, and China, to expand its export markets, according to information shared in Parliament on Tuesday. Key sectors in commodities and services have been earmarked for this initiative.

Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Jitin Prasada, revealed that a strategic meeting last month with Indian Missions in these countries focused on overcoming trade and logistical barriers. Actionable strategies, such as the development of Data Analytics and E-connect Portals, were recommended to tap emerging markets.

The Missions were also encouraged to back the One District One Product initiatives to enhance market access. Meanwhile, it was reported that over 5,000 startups, previously recognized by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, have now closed.

