Delhi Traffic Fines Surge: Rs 46 Crore Collected in 2024

In a noteworthy revelation, the Delhi Traffic Police amassed over Rs 46 crore in fines in 2024, primarily through the issuance of more than 74 lakh challans and notices, as reported by Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai.

Responding to a written inquiry in Lok Sabha, Rai detailed that 23.09 lakh challans and 51.41 lakh notices were dispensed for various traffic offences in Delhi. Police explain that while challans are issued by personnel on-site, notices are generated online through traffic cameras.

Over the past five years, 2020 saw the highest fine collection, amounting to Rs 213 crore. The main causes of increased violations include increased vehicular traffic, lack of commuter awareness, and stringent rule enforcement. To tackle this, awareness programs have been launched to educate the public on road safety.

