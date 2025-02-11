India and Israel Strengthen Ties to Combat Terrorism and Foster Economic Growth

Left Menu

Shri Goyal noted the Indian Government's focus over the past decade on fortifying the country's macroeconomic fundamentals.

Highlighting the vast demand potential of India’s rapidly growing economy, Shri Goyal encouraged Israeli businesses to invest in key sectors such as technology, innovation, and appliances. Image Credit: Twitter(@PiyushGoyal)
 Addressing the India-Israel Business Forum organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in New Delhi, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal, emphasized the shared commitment of India and Israel to combat terrorism. Highlighting the strong bilateral relationship, he pointed out that both nations' Prime Ministers work with a unified purpose to eliminate this common threat.

Shri Goyal noted the Indian Government's focus over the past decade on fortifying the country's macroeconomic fundamentals. With significant investments in infrastructure, the Government has aimed to drive economic prosperity to all corners of the nation. He highlighted how these efforts have yielded substantial dividends, enabling India to withstand challenges such as the Covid-19 pandemic, global conflicts, and volatile geopolitical situations.

The Minister introduced the concept of the "10 Ds" to illustrate India's strategic advantages:

  1. Democracy
  2. Demographic Dividend
  3. Digitalisation of the Economy
  4. Decarbonisation
  5. Determination
  6. Dependability of India
  7. Decisive Leadership
  8. Diversity
  9. Development
  10. Demand

He underscored India's strong judiciary and the youthful demographic poised to drive the workforce in the coming decades. Shri Goyal emphasized India's reputation as a dependable partner, particularly to Israel, noting the country's unwavering commitment to its promises.

Highlighting the vast demand potential of India’s rapidly growing economy, Shri Goyal encouraged Israeli businesses to invest in key sectors such as technology, innovation, and appliances. He described India and Israel as "natural allies," united by mutual interests in economic development, technological advancement, and the fight against terrorism.

The forum marked a pivotal moment in India-Israel relations, focusing on deepening cooperation in security and economic sectors. The event facilitated discussions on strategic partnerships and investment opportunities, further solidifying the bond between the two nations.

