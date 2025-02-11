Left Menu

Russia-India Energy Trade: A Partnership Built on Pragmatism and Respect

Russia's Deputy Minister of Energy, Pavel Sorokin, highlighted the pragmatic and respectful trade relations with India at India Energy Week 2025. Emphasizing the importance of balanced energy strategies, Sorokin commended India's energy progress and diversification. India remains a key trading partner for Russia amidst global oil sanctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 18:01 IST
Pavel Sorokin, Russia's Deputy Minister of Energy (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Pavel Sorokin, Russia's Deputy Minister of Energy, underscored the pragmatic and mutually respectful nature of trade relations with India during his remarks at the India Energy Week 2025, held from February 11-14 in New Delhi. Speaking to ANI, Sorokin expressed confidence in the continued growth of this strategic partnership.

"India is one of our most important strategic partners," Sorokin stated, emphasizing the pragmatic and bilateral nature of the relationship focused on mutual benefits rather than political rhetoric. He praised India's energy advancements and the ambitious vision laid out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, particularly advocating for a balanced approach to energy expansion.

Russia, a key crude oil supplier to India, sees it as a longstanding and vital trading partner. Sorokin reaffirmed that the cooperation is founded on mutual respect and pragmatism, even as India broadens its crude import sources amid US sanctions on Russian oil. The third edition of India Energy Week is a testament to this thriving sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

