Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Beckons Investors: A Prelude to the 2025 Global Summit

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is set to attract potential investors by showcasing the state's economic opportunities at an event in New Delhi. This event serves as a precursor to the Global Investors Summit 2025 in Bhopal, aiming to enhance investment in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 11-02-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 18:17 IST
Madhya Pradesh Beckons Investors: A Prelude to the 2025 Global Summit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav aims to showcase the state's economic potential to investors at a New Delhi event on Wednesday. This initiative precedes the upcoming Global Investors Summit in Bhopal, scheduled for February 24-25, 2025.

Yadav will formally invite domestic and international investors to the summit during the event, emphasizing the state's innovation and investment climate. He will engage in personal discussions and interactive roundtables with investors to share insights about Madhya Pradesh's industrial policies and development commitments.

The event will feature a welcome address by Madhavkrishna Singhania, followed by a special video presentation. Other key figures such as Chief Secretary Anurag Jain and industry leaders will discuss investment prospects. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the summit, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah attending its closure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025