Madhya Pradesh Beckons Investors: A Prelude to the 2025 Global Summit

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav aims to showcase the state's economic potential to investors at a New Delhi event on Wednesday. This initiative precedes the upcoming Global Investors Summit in Bhopal, scheduled for February 24-25, 2025.

Yadav will formally invite domestic and international investors to the summit during the event, emphasizing the state's innovation and investment climate. He will engage in personal discussions and interactive roundtables with investors to share insights about Madhya Pradesh's industrial policies and development commitments.

The event will feature a welcome address by Madhavkrishna Singhania, followed by a special video presentation. Other key figures such as Chief Secretary Anurag Jain and industry leaders will discuss investment prospects. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the summit, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah attending its closure.

