Himalayan Heli Services Expands Fleet with New Airbus H125 Helicopters

Himalayan Heli Services Ltd has placed an order for two additional Airbus H125 helicopters. Currently, the company operates a fleet of six H125 helicopters. These new additions will be used for commercial air transport and aerial tasks in northern India, bolstering their operational capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 18:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to bolster its fleet, Himalayan Heli Services Ltd has ordered two Airbus H125 helicopters, as announced in a statement on Tuesday by Airbus.

The company, which primarily operates in the pilgrimage and aerial work sectors, already manages a fleet of six H125 units. With this expansion, the additional helicopters are slated for use in commercial air transport and aerial missions across northern India.

The H125 model, part of Airbus' Ecureuil lineup, is renowned for its ability to perform in high altitude and extreme conditions, making it ideal for the demanding environments of this region. Airbus has also announced plans to establish a final assembly line for H125 helicopters in India, further reinforcing its commitment to the Indian market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

