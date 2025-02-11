Coca-Cola's Refreshing Growth: Beating Expectations
Coca-Cola exceeded Wall Street expectations with a 6% revenue increase in Q4, reaching USD 11.5 billion. The company saw a 2% rise in unit case volumes, overturning earlier declines. Net income grew by 11% to USD 2.2 billion, with earnings of 55 cents per share surpassing forecasts.
Coca-Cola reported a stronger-than-expected revenue for the final quarter of the year, driven by rising sales volumes in the US and China.
The Atlanta-based beverage giant saw a 6% increase in revenue, reaching USD 11.5 billion, outperforming Wall Street's prediction of USD 10.68 billion as per FactSet's analysis.
While analysts anticipated a modest rise in unit case volumes, the company posted a 2% increase, overcoming a prior downturn. Net income for the quarter surged by 11% to USD 2.2 billion, with adjusted earnings of 55 cents per share, topping the expected 52 cents.
