Coca-Cola's Refreshing Growth: Beating Expectations

Coca-Cola reported a stronger-than-expected revenue for the final quarter of the year, driven by rising sales volumes in the US and China.

The Atlanta-based beverage giant saw a 6% increase in revenue, reaching USD 11.5 billion, outperforming Wall Street's prediction of USD 10.68 billion as per FactSet's analysis.

While analysts anticipated a modest rise in unit case volumes, the company posted a 2% increase, overcoming a prior downturn. Net income for the quarter surged by 11% to USD 2.2 billion, with adjusted earnings of 55 cents per share, topping the expected 52 cents.

(With inputs from agencies.)