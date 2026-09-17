Wizz Air Navigates Choppy Skies Amid Global Tensions

Budget carrier Wizz Air announced on Thursday that it has reduced its winter capacity by 5%, aligning with its competitors who are also curtailing growth plans due to the effects of the Iran war. However, a surprisingly strong summer performance has led Wizz Air to revise its short-term revenue outlook upwards.

Wizz Air shares rose by 3.4% to reach 985.5 pence by 0840 GMT, even as the US-Iran war instigates a significant financial shock reminiscent of the pandemic's impact on airlines. Alongside, Latvian carrier airBaltic fell into bankruptcy, directly affected by the ongoing conflict.

Although full-service airlines have been more resistant compared to budget operators relying on low fares, major US airlines have also adjusted their schedules in response to increasing fuel costs threatening profits. Despite these challenges, Wizz Air remains well-positioned with €2.2 billion in liquidity and solid fuel hedging strategies.

Wizz Air has outlined its medium-term ambition to achieve €10 billion in revenue and a 10% profit margin by fiscal 2030, aiming to expand its fleet to 335 aircraft and serve 127 million passengers annually. Currently, the airline operates 269 aircraft, having transported 69.7 million passengers in fiscal 2026.

Prior to its capital markets day, the Hungarian airline updated its second-quarter revenue per available seat kilometre (RASK) forecast. This key performance indicator is expected to remain stable year on year, contrary to earlier predictions of a slight decline, thanks to favorable pricing trends.

Similarly, rival Ryanair has adjusted its projection for average fares slightly upwards, though these forecasts heavily depend on the trajectory of oil prices.