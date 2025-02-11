Berger Paints Faces Profit Dip Amid Market Challenges

Berger Paints India Ltd experienced a 1.4% decline in its consolidated net profit, registering Rs 295.97 crore for the December 2024 quarter. The decrease stems from ongoing price cuts, tepid urban demand, and a slowdown in specific key markets.

The company had previously posted a net profit of Rs 300.16 crore in the same period last fiscal year, as per their regulatory filing. However, revenues rose to Rs 2,975.06 crore this quarter, compared to Rs 2,881.83 crore the prior year.

According to Managing Director & CEO Abhijit Roy, despite the challenges, Berger Paints achieved high single-digit volume growth. The outlook remains optimistic due to positive budget announcements and infrastructure investments, which are expected to offset prior pricing adjustments.

