Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes Government Over Economic and Administrative Failures

Akhilesh Yadav, the chief of the Samajwadi Party, voiced strong criticism against the government's economic policies, highlighting widespread farmer agitations as a clear sign of administrative failure. In a debate on the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha, he emphasized that the Budget lacks a roadmap for 'vikasit Bharat'.

The Kannauj MP described demonetisation and GST as significant hindrances to economic growth, noting frequent changes in GST policies prevent small traders from adapting effectively. He called for the removal of GST on farming equipment to support farmers nationwide, asserting the need for skill-based employment to prevent youths from resorting to jobs as delivery agents.

Yadav also criticized the handling of the Maha Kumbh event, probing why no official figures have been released regarding casualties from a stampede despite digital advancements. He accused the Uttar Pradesh government of double failures, particularly in managing logistics, and challenged the practicality of aspirational efforts like space missions without resolving on-ground issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)