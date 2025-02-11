Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes Government Over Economic and Administrative Failures

Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party chief, criticizes the government for economic and administrative failures in the Union Budget debate. He highlights issues such as ineffective GST policies, youth unemployment, and mismanagement at the Maha Kumbh event. Yadav emphasizes economic growth can be spurred through better employment opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 18:48 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes Government Over Economic and Administrative Failures
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Akhilesh Yadav, the chief of the Samajwadi Party, voiced strong criticism against the government's economic policies, highlighting widespread farmer agitations as a clear sign of administrative failure. In a debate on the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha, he emphasized that the Budget lacks a roadmap for 'vikasit Bharat'.

The Kannauj MP described demonetisation and GST as significant hindrances to economic growth, noting frequent changes in GST policies prevent small traders from adapting effectively. He called for the removal of GST on farming equipment to support farmers nationwide, asserting the need for skill-based employment to prevent youths from resorting to jobs as delivery agents.

Yadav also criticized the handling of the Maha Kumbh event, probing why no official figures have been released regarding casualties from a stampede despite digital advancements. He accused the Uttar Pradesh government of double failures, particularly in managing logistics, and challenged the practicality of aspirational efforts like space missions without resolving on-ground issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025