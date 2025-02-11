Left Menu

EIH Ltd's Impressive Profit Surge

EIH Ltd reports a 21.26% rise in net profit to Rs 278.83 crore in Q3 2024, driven by robust revenue growth. The company owns and operates hotels under Oberoi and Trident brands. Revenue increased to Rs 800.17 crore, with total expenses rising to Rs 483.56 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 19:10 IST
In a positive financial stride, EIH Ltd, a leading player in the hospitality industry, has announced a significant 21.26% increase in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter ending December 31, 2024. The company's earnings have ascended to Rs 278.83 crore, primarily due to substantial revenue growth.

EIH Ltd, which operates renowned hotel brands such as Oberoi and Trident, reported a net profit of Rs 229.94 crore during the same period last fiscal, as disclosed in a regulatory filing. This marks a notable advancement in its financial performance.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 800.17 crore for Q3, in comparison to Rs 741.26 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. However, the total expenses also saw an increase, totaling Rs 483.56 crore, up from Rs 456.01 crore recorded in the prior fiscal year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

