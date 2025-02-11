Left Menu

Aequs and Tramontina Join Forces for Cookware Manufacturing in Karnataka

Aequs and Tramontina, forming a joint venture, plan to invest Rs 80 crore in a cookware manufacturing unit in Hubballi, Karnataka. This will be Tramontina's first production facility outside the Americas, aiming to benefit from India's consumer ecosystem and cater to both local and global markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-02-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 20:11 IST
Aequs and Tramontina Join Forces for Cookware Manufacturing in Karnataka
  • Country:
  • India

Aequs, a domestic contract manufacturer, announced on Tuesday its collaboration with Brazilian firm Tramontina to invest Rs 80 crore in establishing a cookware manufacturing facility in Karnataka.

This strategic 50:50 joint venture aims to serve both Indian and international markets, with the unit situated at the Hubballi Durable Goods Cluster.

The move positions Tramontina's only production facility beyond the Americas, capitalizing on India's growing consumer ecosystem and the global demand for high-quality cookware.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025