Aequs and Tramontina Join Forces for Cookware Manufacturing in Karnataka

Aequs, a domestic contract manufacturer, announced on Tuesday its collaboration with Brazilian firm Tramontina to invest Rs 80 crore in establishing a cookware manufacturing facility in Karnataka.

This strategic 50:50 joint venture aims to serve both Indian and international markets, with the unit situated at the Hubballi Durable Goods Cluster.

The move positions Tramontina's only production facility beyond the Americas, capitalizing on India's growing consumer ecosystem and the global demand for high-quality cookware.

(With inputs from agencies.)