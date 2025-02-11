Aequs and Tramontina Join Forces for Cookware Manufacturing in Karnataka
Aequs and Tramontina, forming a joint venture, plan to invest Rs 80 crore in a cookware manufacturing unit in Hubballi, Karnataka. This will be Tramontina's first production facility outside the Americas, aiming to benefit from India's consumer ecosystem and cater to both local and global markets.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-02-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 20:11 IST
- Country:
- India
Aequs, a domestic contract manufacturer, announced on Tuesday its collaboration with Brazilian firm Tramontina to invest Rs 80 crore in establishing a cookware manufacturing facility in Karnataka.
This strategic 50:50 joint venture aims to serve both Indian and international markets, with the unit situated at the Hubballi Durable Goods Cluster.
The move positions Tramontina's only production facility beyond the Americas, capitalizing on India's growing consumer ecosystem and the global demand for high-quality cookware.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh Eyes Japanese Investments: CM Yadav's Strategic Visit
KL Rahul Set to Bolster Karnataka Against Haryana in Ranji Trophy Clash
Saudi Arabia's Real Estate Investment Revolution in Mecca and Medina
JSW Group Ventures into Copper Mining with Rs 2,600 Crore Investment
Europe Eyes Green Investments Amid U.S. Climate Policy Shift