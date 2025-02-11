Trump's Aid Freeze Hits Norwegian People's Aid Hard

Norwegian People's Aid (NPA), a humanitarian organization renowned for its demining efforts in war-stricken regions, faces significant layoffs after U.S. President Donald Trump froze foreign aid. On Tuesday, NPA reported having to cut more than half of its global staff due to this setback.

In 2024, NPA received substantial funding amounting to 460 million crowns ($41.05 million) from the U.S. State Department. This financial support was crucial for demining efforts in Iraq, Laos, Vietnam, Yemen, and various other conflict-affected nations. However, Trump's 90-day aid freeze, initiated on January 20, poses severe challenges for global aid organizations.

Although NPA secures funding from other countries like Norway, Britain, France, Germany, Japan, and the EU, the loss of U.S. assistance could gravely impact up to half a million people in their operational areas. The organization is compelled to lay off 1,700 employees on U.S. contracts, slashing its workforce by over 40%.

