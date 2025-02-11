DIAL Proposes Tiered User Fees at Delhi Airport Amid Financial Struggles

DIAL, the operator of Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, has proposed differentiated user fees for economy and business class passengers, as well as for peak and off-peak hours, as part of a new tariff structure.

The proposal, which covers the fourth control period from April 2025 to March 2029, addresses international and domestic flights. For international economy passengers, fees range from Rs 430 to Rs 810, whereas for business class, they range from Rs 860 to Rs 1,620. Differentials are also noted for distinct periods within the control period.

Furthermore, domestic passengers will face varied fees based on peak and off-peak hours, with peak hours defined from 0500 to 0855 and 1700 to 2055. DIAL is expected to report significant financial losses and seeks stakeholder approval to rectify this through the new fee structure.

