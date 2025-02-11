Himalayan Heli Services Expands Fleet with Airbus H125 Acquisitions
Himalayan Heli Services Ltd announced at Aero Show 2025 the acquisition of two Airbus H125 helicopters. This expansion grows their fleet to eight, securing their position as the largest H125 operator in India. The helicopters will support commercial and aerial missions in northern India.
Himalayan Heli Services Ltd has made headlines at the Aero Show 2025 by announcing the acquisition of two Airbus H125 helicopters, a move that will enhance their fleet capabilities. The Indian-based helicopter service, renowned for its operations in pilgrimage and aerial sectors, continues to cement its leadership.
'The H125 has repeatedly proven its reliability and versatility, especially under high-altitude conditions,' said T Wangchuk Shamshu, Managing Director of Himalayan Heli Services. His statement underscores the organization's 15-year experience with Airbus H125 models, which are pivotal in ensuring safe passenger flights in challenging environments.
This strategic purchase elevates Himalayan Heli's fleet to eight H125 units, establishing it as the country's largest operator of this model. These helicopters will undertake vital air transport and aerial missions throughout northern India, promising enhanced service delivery in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
