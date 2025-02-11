Tragic Collision on Yamuna Expressway Claims Lives

A tragic accident on the Yamuna Expressway resulted in the loss of three lives and injuries to more than two dozen passengers, officials confirmed. The incident involved two double-decker buses returning from the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey, the initial bus developed a technical issue and was parked on the roadside. Another bus crashed into the stationary vehicle while overtaking a car, which led to the fatalities and injuries.

The victims, identified as Paramanand from Delhi, Rajkumar from Ghaziabad, and Amit Mishra from Madhya Pradesh, were transported to medical facilities, where one succumbed to injuries. Authorities are conducting post-mortems, and legal procedures are underway.

