FAA Reopens Reagan Runways After Tragic Collision

Two runways at Reagan Washington National Airport have reopened after a tragic January 29 collision killed 67 people, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported. The agency is increasing the maximum hourly flight arrival rate to enhance operational capacity.

Previously, the FAA had reduced the maximum arrival rate from 28 to 26 planes per hour, following a collision between a U.S. Army helicopter and an American Airlines regional jet. This reduction was a precautionary measure amidst heightened safety concerns, due in part to the closure of two smaller runways.

As of Tuesday, the regular maximum hourly arrival rate of 32 planes per hour has been reinstated at Reagan, although helicopter traffic restrictions remain in place. The FAA continues to prioritize safety as it works to restore full airport operations.

