Left Menu

FAA Reopens Reagan Runways After Tragic Collision

Following a tragic collision that claimed 67 lives, the Federal Aviation Administration has reopened two runways at Reagan Washington National Airport. The FAA is increasing the maximum hourly flight arrival rate while maintaining helicopter restrictions. Safety remains a priority as operations return to normal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-02-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 22:47 IST
FAA Reopens Reagan Runways After Tragic Collision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Two runways at Reagan Washington National Airport have reopened after a tragic January 29 collision killed 67 people, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported. The agency is increasing the maximum hourly flight arrival rate to enhance operational capacity.

Previously, the FAA had reduced the maximum arrival rate from 28 to 26 planes per hour, following a collision between a U.S. Army helicopter and an American Airlines regional jet. This reduction was a precautionary measure amidst heightened safety concerns, due in part to the closure of two smaller runways.

As of Tuesday, the regular maximum hourly arrival rate of 32 planes per hour has been reinstated at Reagan, although helicopter traffic restrictions remain in place. The FAA continues to prioritize safety as it works to restore full airport operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Pushes Arms Sales to Europe for Ukraine Aid

Trump Administration Pushes Arms Sales to Europe for Ukraine Aid

 Global
2
U.S. Resumes Global Food Aid: Chaos Amid Policy Shift

U.S. Resumes Global Food Aid: Chaos Amid Policy Shift

 Global
3
Musk's $97.4 Billion Bid Challenges OpenAI's Nonprofit Conversion

Musk's $97.4 Billion Bid Challenges OpenAI's Nonprofit Conversion

 Global
4
High-Stakes Showdown: Philippine Midterms and Family Feuds

High-Stakes Showdown: Philippine Midterms and Family Feuds

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025