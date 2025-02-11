Tragedy Strikes on the Yamuna Expressway
A double-decker bus returning from the Maha Kumbh collided with a stationary bus on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura, resulting in three fatalities and multiple injuries. The accident occurred due to a technical snag in the stationary bus. Legal proceedings are underway as injured passengers receive medical treatment.
In a tragic accident on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura, three individuals lost their lives and over two dozen others sustained injuries when a double-decker bus rammed into another stationary bus on Tuesday. Both buses were returning from the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.
The stationary bus, parked on the roadside due to a technical issue, had passengers standing outside, two of whom died on the spot. A third victim succumbed to injuries later. Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey reported that the moving bus crashed while overtaking a car.
The deceased have been identified and their bodies sent for post-mortem. Legal processes are ongoing as injured passengers receive treatment, with 16 still in hospitals and others discharged after receiving minor medical care.
