Tragedy Strikes on the Yamuna Expressway

A double-decker bus returning from the Maha Kumbh collided with a stationary bus on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura, resulting in three fatalities and multiple injuries. The accident occurred due to a technical snag in the stationary bus. Legal proceedings are underway as injured passengers receive medical treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 11-02-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 23:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic accident on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura, three individuals lost their lives and over two dozen others sustained injuries when a double-decker bus rammed into another stationary bus on Tuesday. Both buses were returning from the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

The stationary bus, parked on the roadside due to a technical issue, had passengers standing outside, two of whom died on the spot. A third victim succumbed to injuries later. Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey reported that the moving bus crashed while overtaking a car.

The deceased have been identified and their bodies sent for post-mortem. Legal processes are ongoing as injured passengers receive treatment, with 16 still in hospitals and others discharged after receiving minor medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

