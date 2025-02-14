Left Menu

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals' Dramatic Financial Turnaround

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals reported a significant profit of Rs 348 crore for Q3 2024, rebounding from a Rs 351 crore loss in the previous year's same quarter. Revenues rose to Rs 3,388 crore. The company anticipates growth in North America and is addressing USFDA observations from a recent inspection.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has announced a remarkable financial turnaround, achieving a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 348 crore for the third quarter ending December 31, 2024. This marks a significant recovery from a Rs 351 crore loss in the October-December quarter of the last fiscal year.

The company cited a robust performance across various regions as the driving force behind its consolidated revenue of Rs 3,388 crore, which saw a substantial increase from Rs 2,507 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. Chairman and Managing Director Glenn Saldanha attributed the success to strong and sustained growth, especially in the European market and branded sectors.

Looking ahead, Glenmark expects its North American operations to gain momentum from FY26, backed by an expanding respiratory and injectable portfolio. Meanwhile, the company is actively addressing five observations from a recent USFDA inspection at its Indore facility, with no data integrity issues reported. Shares closed 6.28% down at Rs 1,321.35 on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

