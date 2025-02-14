Left Menu

Dollar Slumps Amid Trade Tariff Delays and Russia-Ukraine Peace Hopes

The dollar faced a weekly loss due to delayed US trade tariffs and optimism regarding a Russia-Ukraine peace deal, which lifted the euro. Falling retail sales strengthened bets on Federal Reserve rate cuts, contributing to the dollar's decline against other currencies, including the Japanese yen.

The US dollar was positioned for a weekly loss on Friday amid growing optimism that recently delayed trade tariffs might not be as stringent as previously feared. Concurrently, hopes of a potential peace deal between Russia and Ukraine buoyed the euro, enabling it to rally significantly.

The dollar experienced a nine-week low, with retail sales data indicating a more substantial decline than anticipated in January. This development led traders to speculate that the Federal Reserve might implement two rate cuts this year, further dampening the dollar's standing against global currencies.

Looking ahead, the ongoing discourse around reciprocal US trade tariffs and currency manipulation continues to unfold. In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin's value saw a modest increase, reflecting diverse market dynamics. Meanwhile, looming updates regarding the US economic strategy and international negotiations will shape forthcoming market trends.

