Samvardhana Motherson International Posts Robust Q3 Profit Growth

Auto component maker Samvardhana Motherson International reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 879 crore for Q3 ending December 31, 2024, up from Rs 542 crore the previous year. Revenue increased to Rs 27,666 crore. The company focuses on a strong balance sheet, capex control, and leverage ratio management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 21:17 IST
Samvardhana Motherson International, a leading auto component maker, announced a significant rise in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter ending December 31, 2024, reporting Rs 879 crore compared to Rs 542 crore in the same period last year.

The company's revenue from operations also saw substantial growth, climbing to Rs 27,666 crore from Rs 25,644 crore, according to a recent regulatory filing. This impressive performance underscores the company's robust and diversified business model.

Vivek Chaand Sehgal, Chairman of Motherson, emphasized the company's commitment to maintaining a strong balance sheet, with a keen focus on capital expenditure control and managing leverage ratios effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

