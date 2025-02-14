Left Menu

Iceland to Sell Remaining Stake in Islandsbanki Amid Rising Shares

Iceland plans to sell its 42.5% stake in Islandsbanki via public tender, prioritizing public investors. Following the 2008 financial crisis, the government had taken over a major part of the industry. Recent share value increases, however, have sparked renewed interest in the sale.

Iceland has announced its intentions to divest its remaining 42.5% ownership in Islandsbanki in the coming months, opting for a public tender with priority for citizen investors.

This decision marks a significant step in the country's ongoing effort to distance itself from the financial turmoil initiated during the 2008 global crisis, which necessitated government intervention and nationwide bank consolidations.

Despite having postponed this sale in 2022 due to transparency concerns in a previous transaction, the recent 14% increase in Islandsbanki's shares has prompted a fresh attempt to complete the divestiture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

