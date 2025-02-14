Manaksia Coated Metals Shines with 23% Profit Increase

Manaksia Coated Metals has marked a significant financial milestone by recording a 23% increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 5.07 crore in the December quarter. This upswing was primarily driven by an augmentation in total income, which rose to Rs 207.79 crore, up from Rs 194.10 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The financial report, disclosed in an exchange filing, underscores the company's ability to effectively enhance its revenue stream. Meanwhile, expenses also witnessed a moderate uptick, recorded at Rs 201.02 crore against Rs 188.60 crore from the previous year.

This profit increase offers a promising outlook for Manaksia Coated Metals as it navigates the competitive business landscape, highlighting its strategic proficiency in boosting profitability amidst rising costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)