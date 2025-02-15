Dramatic Escape: Students Survive Car Overturn in Delhi

In an alarming incident on Nelson Mandela Marg, southwest Delhi, a car carrying four students overturned on Friday. The vehicle was trying to avoid a passerby when it lost balance, leading to a collision with a divider, according to a police statement.

The occupants, identified as Piyush, Perveet, Himanshu, and Krishna, all residents of Vasant Kunj, were traveling from Munirka to Masoodpur. The accident, fortunately, resulted in only minor injuries to the students.

Quick-thinking bystanders immediately came to their aid, assisting the students to a nearby hospital. After receiving first aid, they were discharged, relieving concerned parents and friends.

