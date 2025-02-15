Dramatic Escape: Students Survive Car Overturn in Delhi
In southwest Delhi, four students experienced a car accident on Nelson Mandela Marg. Their vehicle overturned while avoiding a passerby. Fortunately, Piyush and friends Perveet, Himanshu, and Krishna, escaped with minor injuries and were promptly rescued by bystanders. They received first aid and were discharged from the hospital.
In an alarming incident on Nelson Mandela Marg, southwest Delhi, a car carrying four students overturned on Friday. The vehicle was trying to avoid a passerby when it lost balance, leading to a collision with a divider, according to a police statement.
The occupants, identified as Piyush, Perveet, Himanshu, and Krishna, all residents of Vasant Kunj, were traveling from Munirka to Masoodpur. The accident, fortunately, resulted in only minor injuries to the students.
Quick-thinking bystanders immediately came to their aid, assisting the students to a nearby hospital. After receiving first aid, they were discharged, relieving concerned parents and friends.
(With inputs from agencies.)
