NTSB Investigates Faulty Data in Deadly Black Hawk Crash

The National Transportation Safety Board has launched an investigation into the deadly crash involving an Army Black Hawk helicopter and a passenger jet near Washington D.C. The board is focusing on whether 'bad data' might have misled the helicopter's crew, contributing to the tragic incident.

Jennifer Homendy, NTSB Chair, revealed that the pilots of the helicopter were utilizing night vision goggles during the flight. This equipment may have been a factor in the crash, as officials continue to scrutinize all possible influences leading to the accident.

The investigation highlights the importance of reliable data and equipment in aviation safety, aiming to prevent future mishaps and improve protocols for military and civilian aviation alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)