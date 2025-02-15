Left Menu

NTSB Investigates Faulty Data in Deadly Black Hawk Crash

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the role of 'bad data' in a recent fatal collision between an Army Black Hawk helicopter and a passenger jet near Washington D.C. NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy noted the helicopter's pilots were using night vision goggles at the time of the crash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-02-2025 01:26 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 01:26 IST
NTSB Investigates Faulty Data in Deadly Black Hawk Crash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The National Transportation Safety Board has launched an investigation into the deadly crash involving an Army Black Hawk helicopter and a passenger jet near Washington D.C. The board is focusing on whether 'bad data' might have misled the helicopter's crew, contributing to the tragic incident.

Jennifer Homendy, NTSB Chair, revealed that the pilots of the helicopter were utilizing night vision goggles during the flight. This equipment may have been a factor in the crash, as officials continue to scrutinize all possible influences leading to the accident.

The investigation highlights the importance of reliable data and equipment in aviation safety, aiming to prevent future mishaps and improve protocols for military and civilian aviation alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025