Tensions Rise as Iran and Lebanon Face Off Over Flights

Iran blocked Lebanese planes after Lebanon stopped an Iranian civilian flight, citing an Israeli threat. This tense standoff left Lebanese nationals stranded in Iran post-pilgrimage. Protests erupted in Beirut, and an attack on a UN convoy escalated tensions. Diplomatic efforts are ongoing to resolve the crisis.

Updated: 15-02-2025 03:41 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 03:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic escalation of regional tensions, Iran has barred Lebanese planes from repatriating citizens stranded in Iran following Lebanon's refusal to allow an Iranian civilian flight. This decision came in response to what Tehran described as an Israeli threat to the flight's safety.

The standoff has left dozens of Lebanese citizens stuck in Iran, their return from a religious pilgrimage interrupted. Pro-Hezbollah protests erupted in Beirut, blocking roads near the airport. This unrest was further inflamed by an attack on a UNIFIL convoy, demanding immediate investigation.

Amidst this turbulent backdrop, diplomatic discussions continue. Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam condemned the attack, while Hezbollah leaders urged the government to safeguard Lebanon's airports. Efforts are underway to find a resolution, with Lebanon's Foreign Ministry seeking dialogue with Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

