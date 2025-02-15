Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Modi's Visit to the US Ignites New Era of India-US Partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's US visit marks a key moment in India-US relations, focusing on trade, investment, defence, and technology. Industry leaders, like CII, highlight the potential for economic growth and job creation through stronger bilateral ties. Key areas include energy collaboration and a new bilateral trade agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 19:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the United States represents a significant milestone in strengthening trade, investment, and technological partnerships. The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) lauded the visit, which promises enhanced collaboration in strategic sectors such as defence, energy, semiconductors, and emerging technologies.

With the announcement of a bilateral trade agreement, barriers are expected to fall, leading to increased market access and regulatory alignment. By targeting $500 billion in trade by 2030, the initiative is poised to boost exports and create ample opportunities for Indian industry to expand in the U.S. market.

The visit underscored the role of energy cooperation as India aims for ambitious net-zero targets. The dialogue around nuclear energy and fossil-free fuels sets the stage for long-term collaboration. Defence cooperation also emerged as a crucial pillar, underscoring the deepening strategic partnership between India and the U.S., and further aligning with India's economic objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

